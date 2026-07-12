Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Stock Holdings Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,191 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock worth $16,262,967,000 after buying an additional 12,227,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock worth $21,230,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock worth $362,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,002 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.77. 4,383,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,736. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $180.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $193.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 82.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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