Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,707 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $23,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $173.21 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $102.16 and a 12-month high of $190.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.21 and a 200-day moving average of $148.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.61). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.22%.The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Phillips 66's payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Phillips 66 from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $181.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Key Stories Impacting Phillips 66

Here are the key news stories impacting Phillips 66 this week:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 15,629 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total transaction of $2,970,604.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,376 shares in the company, valued at $18,508,256.32. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 42,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $7,255,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,442,200.35. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,923 shares of company stock valued at $16,399,619. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

Further Reading

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