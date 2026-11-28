Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) by 1,120.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,954 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 678,431 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Phillips 66 worth $188,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 97 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Phillips 66 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Phillips 66 from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $264.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $270.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 23,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $6,202,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,326,370.70. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $242.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.69. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $14.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.73 by $2.35. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 33.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Phillips 66's previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Phillips 66's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Phillips 66 announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an integrated energy company whose businesses span the transportation, processing and refining of energy resources, as well as the production and marketing of fuels and chemical products. The company became an independent, publicly traded business in 2012 following its separation from ConocoPhillips. Its operations include midstream infrastructure for gathering, processing, transporting and storing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; refineries that produce gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel and other petroleum products; and marketing businesses that sell fuels and specialty products.

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