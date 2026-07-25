Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 4,823.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,216 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,011 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the company's stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PECO. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of PECO opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $44.38. The company's fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $189.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.46 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.30%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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