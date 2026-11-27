State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,473,107 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,108,271 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.79% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $279,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,841 shares of the company's stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,918 shares of the company's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 437,782 shares of the company's stock worth $16,526,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Griffin Securities set a $44.00 price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $41.17 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.20). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $193.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.1150 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.83%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates grocery-anchored shopping centers. Its properties are designed to serve local communities, with grocery stores alongside retailers and service providers that meet everyday needs. The company's activities include leasing and managing its centers, as well as acquiring and improving properties. Its portfolio spans markets across the United States. Founded in 1991, Phillips Edison is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

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