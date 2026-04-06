Phocas Financial Corp. Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,357 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 89,580 shares during the period. TTM Technologies makes up 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.16% of TTM Technologies worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 31,944 shares of the technology company's stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial set a $113.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.25.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,331,651.30. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,683,864.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $97.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $763.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.96 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

See Also

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