Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.08% of Option Care Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,161 shares of the company's stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 528.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company's stock.

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Option Care Health Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a $37.00 target price on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.27.

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About Option Care Health

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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