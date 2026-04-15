Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 70,403 Shares of Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,116 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,403 shares during the quarter. Ralliant makes up about 1.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of Ralliant worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAL. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000.

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Ralliant Stock Performance

Shares of RAL stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. Ralliant Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $57.02.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $543.04 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralliant

In other Ralliant news, SVP Karen M. Bick sold 5,485 shares of Ralliant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $246,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,020. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kate Mitchell acquired 2,350 shares of Ralliant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,299.28. The trade was a 38.77% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,145 shares of company stock worth $332,233.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAL. Barclays dropped their target price on Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised Ralliant from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut Ralliant from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Ralliant from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ralliant

About Ralliant

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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