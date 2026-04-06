Phocas Financial Corp. Takes Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 210,150 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.10% of MDU Resources Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $21.00 price objective on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDU Resources Group

Insider Activity

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Charles M. Kelley bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,366.04. This represents a 164.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.1%

MDU stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The business's 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 10.15%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. MDU Resources Group's payout ratio is 60.22%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

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