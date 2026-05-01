Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 12,406 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,046 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $25,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,143,800. This trade represents a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total value of $6,473,141.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $275.29 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $261.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.14. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 32.04%. Cheniere Energy's quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Cheniere Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Relative‑strength momentum: Cheniere’s RS rating rose to 83, a technical signal that can attract momentum traders and funds that screen for strong relative performance. Stocks to watch: Cheniere Energy sees RS rating rise to 83

Relative‑strength momentum: Cheniere’s RS rating rose to 83, a technical signal that can attract momentum traders and funds that screen for strong relative performance. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term estimate upgrades: US Capital Advisors raised Q1 2026 EPS to $3.00 (from $2.50) and Q2 2026 EPS to $2.61 (from $2.56), which supports stronger near‑term earnings expectations and can be a catalyst for price upside. US Capital Advisors EPS estimate changes

Near‑term estimate upgrades: US Capital Advisors raised Q1 2026 EPS to $3.00 (from $2.50) and Q2 2026 EPS to $2.61 (from $2.56), which supports stronger near‑term earnings expectations and can be a catalyst for price upside. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview: A Zacks/Yahoo preview notes Cheniere’s earnings are expected to grow but argues the company “doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat” — signaling growth but lowering beat odds ahead of the report. Cheniere Energy (LNG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Earnings preview: A Zacks/Yahoo preview notes Cheniere’s earnings are expected to grow but argues the company “doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat” — signaling growth but lowering beat odds ahead of the report. Negative Sentiment: Mixed/longer‑term cuts from the same analyst house: US Capital Advisors trimmed several mid‑ and long‑range EPS forecasts (small FY2026 cut to $13.51, larger FY2027 cut to $15.19 from $16.39, and multiple quarterly reductions for 2026–2027). Those downward revisions could pressure sentiment on long‑term growth and valuation. US Capital Advisors EPS estimate changes

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cheniere Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheniere Energy wasn't on the list.

While Cheniere Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here