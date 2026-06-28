Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 252,604 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188,191 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 252,604 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 4.15% of HubSpot worth $533,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Wall Street Zen raised HubSpot from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price target on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $184.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $205.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.63 and a twelve month high of $568.16.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $1,567,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,243,270. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 1,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,411.96. The trade was a 86.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares valued at $5,567,244. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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