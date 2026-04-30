Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 486,059 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 101.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,312 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 486,059 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.17% of Amer Sports worth $36,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 484.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Amer Sports from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 target price on Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.12.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 6,005 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $217,741.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $428,883.28. The trade was a 33.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 11,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $414,741.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $553,871.50. This trade represents a 42.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $956,673 in the last three months.

Amer Sports Stock Down 0.6%

AS opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.81. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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