Go Pro
→ SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 99,384 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN

Written by MarketBeat
July 5, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pictet Asset Management Holding SA sharply increased its stake in IREN, boosting holdings by 349.3% in Q1 to 127,835 shares worth about $4.38 million.
  • IREN continues to draw positive attention for its AI infrastructure pivot, with analysts highlighting its expansion from bitcoin mining into data centers and related opportunities with Microsoft and NVIDIA.
  • Despite upbeat analyst sentiment and multiple Buy ratings, the stock faces governance and dilution concerns after criticism over large founder equity awards, executive RSU grants, and a pricey Warriors sponsorship.
  • Five stocks we like better than IREN.

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) by 349.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,835 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 99,384 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in IREN were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IREN by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting IREN

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on IREN from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on IREN to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised IREN from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded IREN to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on IREN from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.36.

View Our Latest Report on IREN

IREN Price Performance

Shares of IREN opened at $38.82 on Friday. IREN Limited has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.69 million. IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IREN Limited will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IREN Profile

(Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IREN (NASDAQ:IREN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
By Thomas Hughes | June 29, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
By Thomas Hughes | July 1, 2026
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
By Nathan Reiff | June 28, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
By Bridget Bennett | June 29, 2026
AI Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren‘t Ready)
AI Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Cash Out of These Stocks Before Q3. Buy These 8 Beaten Down Stocks Instead.
Cash Out of These Stocks Before Q3. Buy These 8 Beaten Down Stocks Instead.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren‘t Ready.
The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren't Ready.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines