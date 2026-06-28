Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173,729 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.07% of AbbVie worth $255,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after buying an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,494,193,000 after buying an additional 1,119,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after buying an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,900,617,000 after acquiring an additional 356,394 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $5,865,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $251.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.73 and a 12 month high of $253.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.38 billion, a PE ratio of 123.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here