Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $45,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $672,213,000 after acquiring an additional 985,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600,119 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $177,433,000 after purchasing an additional 443,119 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,826,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,897,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $639,377,000 after purchasing an additional 232,436 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $317.95 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $301.58 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Key Headlines Impacting Sherwin-Williams

Here are the key news stories impacting Sherwin-Williams this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $390.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $375.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report).

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