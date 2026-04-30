Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 14,135 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,995 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $34,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 96.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $136.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $102.84 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company's 50-day moving average price is $139.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.83. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $161.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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