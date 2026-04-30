Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 188,993 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,082 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 188,993 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.16% of Tractor Supply worth $41,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,931,699 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,474,736,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 41.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,713,409 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $670,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,414 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,619,107 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $319,559,000 after acquiring an additional 174,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,713 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $263,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 719.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,508,661 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $256,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 11,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $618,259.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,255.25. The trade was a 19.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $3,406,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 122,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,776.08. The trade was a 33.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,348 shares of company stock worth $11,959,621. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.96.

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About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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