Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 82,895 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,439 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 82,895 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $35,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saybrook Capital NC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 167,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Mondelez International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.05.

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Mondelez International Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is 99.50%.

Key Mondelez International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Mondelez reported Q1 revenue of $10.08B and EPS of $0.67, topping consensus on both sales and earnings, driven by strong emerging-market growth. MarketBeat Q1 Results

Q1 beat — Mondelez reported Q1 revenue of $10.08B and EPS of $0.67, topping consensus on both sales and earnings, driven by strong emerging-market growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades — Several firms raised price targets or ratings (JPMorgan to $70 OW, Barclays to $68 OW, TD Cowen to $67 Buy, UBS to $64 Neutral), providing fresh upside and reinforcing investor optimism. Analyst Coverage Roundup Read More.

Multiple analyst upgrades — Several firms raised price targets or ratings (JPMorgan to $70 OW, Barclays to $68 OW, TD Cowen to $67 Buy, UBS to $64 Neutral), providing fresh upside and reinforcing investor optimism. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — A surge in call buying (≈12,039 calls, ~208% above average) signals short-term bullish positioning by traders. Kalkine Media Options Story

Unusual options activity — A surge in call buying (≈12,039 calls, ~208% above average) signals short-term bullish positioning by traders. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance set — Mondelez updated FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $2.920–$3.060 (vs. consensus ~3.02), which keeps full‑year targets broadly in line with expectations but leaves little room for upside. GlobeNewswire Q1 Press Release

FY‑2026 guidance set — Mondelez updated FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $2.920–$3.060 (vs. consensus ~3.02), which keeps full‑year targets broadly in line with expectations but leaves little room for upside. Neutral Sentiment: Top-line quality — Organic net revenues +3.0% while reported net revenue rose 8.2%; volume/mix was slightly negative (-0.5%), showing demand resilience but some underlying softness in volumes. GlobeNewswire Metrics

Top-line quality — Organic net revenues +3.0% while reported net revenue rose 8.2%; volume/mix was slightly negative (-0.5%), showing demand resilience but some underlying softness in volumes. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and profit dynamics — Management cited higher costs and weaker margins; adjusted EPS down on a constant‑currency basis (~-14.9%) and net margin remains under pressure, which could weigh on near-term profit expansion. Zacks Margin Report

Margin pressure and profit dynamics — Management cited higher costs and weaker margins; adjusted EPS down on a constant‑currency basis (~-14.9%) and net margin remains under pressure, which could weigh on near-term profit expansion. Negative Sentiment: Free cash flow and conversion — Q1 free cash flow was modest (~$0.2B) and operating cash was ~$0.5B; investors will watch FCF conversion relative to earnings and the $0.6B return of capital for sustainability. GlobeNewswire Cash Flow Details

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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