Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Cuts Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,614 shares of the company's stock after selling 401,223 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.60% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $46,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 22,542 shares of the company's stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,913,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,802,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company's stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 77,149 shares of the company's stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Sprouts Farmers Market News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat estimates: Sprouts reported $1.71 EPS vs. the $1.67 consensus, helping sentiment despite a year-ago EPS of $1.81. Read More.

Q1 EPS beat estimates: Sprouts reported $1.71 EPS vs. the $1.67 consensus, helping sentiment despite a year-ago EPS of $1.81. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor endorsement from a known value investor: Michael Burry increased his SFM stake to ~3%, which can attract attention and signal long-term conviction to other investors. Read More.

Investor endorsement from a known value investor: Michael Burry increased his SFM stake to ~3%, which can attract attention and signal long-term conviction to other investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail partnership/assortment expansion: Manitoba Harvest launched an exclusive product line sold nationwide at Sprouts, supporting private-label/assortment narrative and traffic initiatives. Read More.

Retail partnership/assortment expansion: Manitoba Harvest launched an exclusive product line sold nationwide at Sprouts, supporting private-label/assortment narrative and traffic initiatives. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue roughly in-line: Q1 revenue was $2.33B, essentially matching estimates and up ~4.1% year-over-year — steady top-line growth but not a breakout. Read More.

Revenue roughly in-line: Q1 revenue was $2.33B, essentially matching estimates and up ~4.1% year-over-year — steady top-line growth but not a breakout. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Profitability metrics look solid: Q1 net margin ~5.95% and ROE ~38.2%, indicating efficient capital use even as comps are mixed. Read More.

Profitability metrics look solid: Q1 net margin ~5.95% and ROE ~38.2%, indicating efficient capital use even as comps are mixed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY and Q2 guidance: Management set FY‑2026 EPS at $5.32–$5.48 (consensus ~$5.52) and Q2 EPS at $1.32–$1.36 (consensus ~$1.36); revenue guidance of $9.2–$9.4B trails the ~$9.5B consensus — guidance shortfalls limit upside. Read More.

Cautious FY and Q2 guidance: Management set FY‑2026 EPS at $5.32–$5.48 (consensus ~$5.52) and Q2 EPS at $1.32–$1.36 (consensus ~$1.36); revenue guidance of $9.2–$9.4B trails the ~$9.5B consensus — guidance shortfalls limit upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS down YoY: While beating estimates, Q1 EPS of $1.71 declined from $1.81 a year earlier, a reminder of margin/traffic pressures that could concern some investors. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Melius Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $393,755.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,938,924.34. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $818,140.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 80,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,833.98. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 129,750 shares of company stock worth $10,566,838 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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