Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,549 shares of the company's stock after selling 982,667 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.51% of Teradyne worth $237,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,722,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,701,000 after purchasing an additional 548,140 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teradyne by 656.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,312 shares of the company's stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 108,745 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Teradyne by 3,233.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock worth $176,144,000 after buying an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company's stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $436.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.73. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $472.37.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $363.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total transaction of $1,692,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,962,424.10. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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