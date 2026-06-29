Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Decreases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,215 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 275,563 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.51% of Ingersoll Rand worth $161,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $81.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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