Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Decreases Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,437 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,608,106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.84% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $107,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $8,344,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $4,090,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $102,185,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $108,527,000 after buying an additional 49,001 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $138.76 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $157.01. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $416,041.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,674.56. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total value of $939,187.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,045,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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