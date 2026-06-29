Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,079 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,794 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.17% of Marriott International worth $149,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock worth $2,389,635,000 after buying an additional 1,637,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,377,577,000 after acquiring an additional 118,504 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,274,475,000 after acquiring an additional 272,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $812,570,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,879,028 shares of the company's stock worth $582,952,000 after purchasing an additional 219,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $377.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.76 and a 52 week high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price objective on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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