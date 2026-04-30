Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,343 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.57% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $32,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPX. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 291.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,709,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,330,177.46. This represents a 105.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $102,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,604.40. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,798 shares of company stock worth $3,844,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LPX. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $101.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of LPX opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company's fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average is $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.78. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific's quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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