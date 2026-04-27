Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,116,460 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.55% of Entergy worth $228,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 5,132.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,558,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $144,044,000 after buying an additional 1,528,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,947,906 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,400,165,000 after buying an additional 1,488,238 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,396,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,039,644 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $190,074,000 after buying an additional 1,179,362 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE ETR opened at $113.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.85. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entergy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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