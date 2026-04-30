Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720,727 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 85,825 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $207,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,733 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 33,968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 38,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for ExxonMobil and keeps a "Sector Outperform" rating with a $163 target — a direct analyst upgrade supporting the stock's upside. MarketBeat: ExxonMobil

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for ExxonMobil and keeps a "Sector Outperform" rating with a $163 target — a direct analyst upgrade supporting the stock's upside. Positive Sentiment: Broad crude strength and oil-trading gains at peers are lifting sentiment for majors: BP doubled Q1 profit on trading gains, a dynamic that helped push Exxon and Chevron shares higher as higher oil prices boost refinery and upstream margins. Exxon and Chevron Stock Jump

Broad crude strength and oil-trading gains at peers are lifting sentiment for majors: BP doubled Q1 profit on trading gains, a dynamic that helped push Exxon and Chevron shares higher as higher oil prices boost refinery and upstream margins. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting that oil majors are signaling strength ahead of earnings — energy benchmarks are up sharply year‑to‑date, which increases the likelihood of stronger near‑term cash flow and dividends for integrated producers like Exxon. How Exxon and Other Oil Giants Are Coping

Coverage noting that oil majors are signaling strength ahead of earnings — energy benchmarks are up sharply year‑to‑date, which increases the likelihood of stronger near‑term cash flow and dividends for integrated producers like Exxon. Neutral Sentiment: Oil markets are still sensitive to geopolitics and diplomacy — reports that the U.S. is weighing an Iran proposal have steadied prices, introducing event risk that could swing sentiment both ways. Oil Steadies as US Weighs Iran Proposal

Oil markets are still sensitive to geopolitics and diplomacy — reports that the U.S. is weighing an Iran proposal have steadied prices, introducing event risk that could swing sentiment both ways. Neutral Sentiment: Sector pieces highlighting Chevron as a potential buying opportunity after pullbacks may draw comparative attention and funds into or out of peers like Exxon depending on relative valuation and near‑term catalysts. The Crude Reality: Pullback Creates Opportunity

Sector pieces highlighting Chevron as a potential buying opportunity after pullbacks may draw comparative attention and funds into or out of peers like Exxon depending on relative valuation and near‑term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and timing concerns: commentary asking whether it's "too late" after a ~41% one‑year rally highlights investor worry that much upside may be priced in, and the stock's recent 30‑day pullback signals increased short‑term volatility. Is It Too Late To Consider Exxon Mobil?

ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $154.66 on Thursday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $642.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $154.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.79.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here