Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $183.31 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,220 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.71% of United Therapeutics worth $183,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 833 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $542.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.91. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $272.12 and a twelve month high of $609.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.69, for a total transaction of $5,212,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,229,077.97. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 8,750 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $4,708,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,119.40. The trade was a 31.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 623,718 shares of company stock worth $352,162,999. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While United Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here