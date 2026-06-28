Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $221.29 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,688,208 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 513,305 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.31% of American Electric Power worth $221,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company's stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,505 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 95.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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