Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $224.52 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource, Inc $NI

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,811,924 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 602,857 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 1.00% of NiSource worth $224,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in NiSource by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

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NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $49.08.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This trade represents a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $471,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,563,653.81. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NiSource in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NI

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Further Reading

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