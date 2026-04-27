Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $225.70 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 174.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,810,761 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 1,788,449 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.56% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $225,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,266,925 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $182,759,000 after acquiring an additional 504,632 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.1% in the third quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 1,025,305 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $85,572,000 after acquiring an additional 530,248 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.5% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,897,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $158,390,000 after acquiring an additional 937,100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893,950 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $74,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 238.9% in the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 69,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.50 to $84.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.25.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $80.80 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,363,923. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $169,222.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 291,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,673,173.52. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $733,587. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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