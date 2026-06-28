Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $227.45 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 481,023 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.46% of Zoetis worth $227,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 17.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Zoetis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE ZTS opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $161.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average is $110.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, and others, announced or promoted class-action claims against Zoetis, increasing legal overhang and sentiment pressure on the stock.

Multiple firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, and others, announced or promoted class-action claims against Zoetis, increasing legal overhang and sentiment pressure on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zoetis also said it will host a webcast and conference call on August 6, 2026 to discuss second-quarter results, which may provide a more fundamental update for investors. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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