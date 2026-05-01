Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $23.54 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,087 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 358,752 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.16% of Deckers Outdoor worth $23,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $2,027,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 171.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 326,353 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 205,975 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,800 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 980.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 359,343 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $36,312,000 after buying an additional 326,086 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,692.98. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $39,481.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,831,212.58. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,552 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DECK opened at $102.26 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report).

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