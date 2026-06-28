Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $240.60 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,733 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 65,034 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $240,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,364,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731,126 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock worth $508,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of PG opened at $149.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average of $147.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here