Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $249.31 Million Stock Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,268,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 270,937 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.82% of Ameren worth $249,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Ameren by 42.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,802 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 48.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 6.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company's stock.

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Ameren Trading Up 1.6%

AEE stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's payout ratio is presently 53.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,317.05. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEE

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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