Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $253.04 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,531 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 49,637 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.40% of Quanta Services worth $253,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company's stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company's stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the construction company's stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $625.40 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $568.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.17 and a 1 year high of $638.90. The firm has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quanta Services from $537.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $634.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $647.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $599.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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