Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $37.51 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,861 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 11,659 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $37,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rexford Capital Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 190 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,254.29. This represents a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $499.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $429.88 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $452.73 and a 200-day moving average of $417.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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