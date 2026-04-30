Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $37.79 Million Stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,199 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 136,382 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.67% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $37,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 652.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 794.04%.The firm's revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Noah Goodman sold 8,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $723,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,684,925. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $673,733.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 237,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,119,363.19. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,734 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,902. 16.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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