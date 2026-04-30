Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $39.33 Million Stock Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,986 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after buying an additional 237,531 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.05% of Barrick Mining worth $39,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 1,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 571 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on B

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. Barrick Mining Corporation has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $54.69.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Mining's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Key Barrick Mining News

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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