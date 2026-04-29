Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $65.93 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,647 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 129,581 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $65,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CVS Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.05.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The company had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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