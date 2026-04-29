Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $93.15 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,589,773 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 3,057,862 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.19% of Dominion Energy worth $93,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 100.9% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.53 and a twelve month high of $67.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dominion Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dominion Energy wasn't on the list.

While Dominion Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here