Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $99.61 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,780 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 273,558 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $99,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.2%

TSM opened at $392.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $161.75 and a twelve month high of $414.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $357.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.71.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

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