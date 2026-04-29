Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $99.86 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 999,435 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 31,845 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $99,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,585,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,471,840,000 after purchasing an additional 403,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,984,231,000 after purchasing an additional 691,671 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,646,588 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,066,600,000 after purchasing an additional 269,898 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,583,101 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,583,189,000 after buying an additional 809,876 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

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Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs/industry recognition and buy ratings — Schwab is highlighted among top bank/wealth names by major firms, supporting investor confidence in its diversified model and recurring-fee businesses. Article Title

Goldman Sachs/industry recognition and buy ratings — Schwab is highlighted among top bank/wealth names by major firms, supporting investor confidence in its diversified model and recurring-fee businesses. Positive Sentiment: Strong youth interest could drive long‑term account growth — Schwab’s 2026 Teen Investing Survey shows large interest among teens and parental support for early investing, which could seed future retail AUM and advisory flows. Article Title

Strong youth interest could drive long‑term account growth — Schwab’s 2026 Teen Investing Survey shows large interest among teens and parental support for early investing, which could seed future retail AUM and advisory flows. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call-option buying — traders bought ~42,405 SCHW calls (up ~66% vs. average), signaling short‑term bullish positioning that can amplify upside if catalysts align (earnings/guidance, rate moves). (internal trade data)

Unusual call-option buying — traders bought ~42,405 SCHW calls (up ~66% vs. average), signaling short‑term bullish positioning that can amplify upside if catalysts align (earnings/guidance, rate moves). (internal trade data) Neutral Sentiment: Schwab’s investor education/marketing content — coverage such as guidance on over‑concentration in winners reinforces brand value but is primarily reputation/education rather than a direct earnings catalyst. Article Title

Schwab’s investor education/marketing content — coverage such as guidance on over‑concentration in winners reinforces brand value but is primarily reputation/education rather than a direct earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Sector comparison pieces (BlackRock vs Schwab) highlight different dividend and business models — useful context for income‑oriented investors but not an immediate stock catalyst. Article Title

Sector comparison pieces (BlackRock vs Schwab) highlight different dividend and business models — useful context for income‑oriented investors but not an immediate stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cut and lower near‑term estimates — TD Cowen trimmed its price target (and reduced 2026 estimates) even while keeping a buy stance, which can cap upside and weighs on near‑term sentiment. Article Title

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SCHW opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.47 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,559.04. This trade represents a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 449,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,748 shares of company stock valued at $47,885,857. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

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