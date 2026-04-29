Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Axsome Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pictet Asset Management increased its stake in Axsome by 20.4% in Q4 to 436,063 shares (about 0.87% of the company), valued at roughly $79.64 million per its SEC filing.
  • Wall Street remains broadly positive—multiple firms have raised price targets recently and the consensus rating is "Moderate Buy" with an average target of about $218.06.
  • Significant insider selling has occurred (100,288 shares worth ~$17.14M over the last 90 days, including a CEO sale), although company insiders still own 22.4% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM - Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,063 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.87% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $79,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 20,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 204 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 288 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXSM

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ari Maizel sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,368,150.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,368,150. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 32,410 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $6,015,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,702.40. The trade was a 81.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 100,288 shares of company stock worth $17,138,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company's stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 0.48. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $193.49. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $170.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.33 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 232.61%. The business's revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome's pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Axsome Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Axsome Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Axsome Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Axsome Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines