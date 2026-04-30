Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,825 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 45,551 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $45,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Product & user-growth tailwinds: Robinhood reported continued customer and product expansion — strong net deposits (~$18B), record growth in Robinhood Gold subscribers (up ~36% year-over-year to ~4.3M) and ongoing uptake of prediction markets and subscriptions that helped margins. Earnings press release

Product & user-growth tailwinds: Robinhood reported continued customer and product expansion — strong net deposits (~$18B), record growth in Robinhood Gold subscribers (up ~36% year-over-year to ~4.3M) and ongoing uptake of prediction markets and subscriptions that helped margins. Positive Sentiment: International expansion catalyst — Robinhood reportedly received in‑principle regulatory approval to launch a securities brokerage in Singapore, which could broaden revenue sources beyond U.S. crypto and equities. Singapore expansion article

International expansion catalyst — Robinhood reportedly received in‑principle regulatory approval to launch a securities brokerage in Singapore, which could broaden revenue sources beyond U.S. crypto and equities. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold ~5,835 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan, reducing his stake; 10b5‑1 trades are routine but can draw attention. SEC filing

Insider activity: CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold ~5,835 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan, reducing his stake; 10b5‑1 trades are routine but can draw attention. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves: Several firms adjusted price targets after the print — some reaffirmed bullish views with higher targets while others trimmed forecasts (Barclays cut its target to $82, Keefe lowered to $65, etc.), leaving consensus sentiment mixed. Analyst note

Mixed analyst moves: Several firms adjusted price targets after the print — some reaffirmed bullish views with higher targets while others trimmed forecasts (Barclays cut its target to $82, Keefe lowered to $65, etc.), leaving consensus sentiment mixed. Negative Sentiment: Q1 miss and crypto slump: Robinhood reported EPS of $0.38 and revenue of $1.07B — below many Wall Street estimates — and crypto trading revenue plunged (reports cite declines as steep as ~47%), removing a major revenue driver. Crypto revenue article

Q1 miss and crypto slump: Robinhood reported EPS of $0.38 and revenue of $1.07B — below many Wall Street estimates — and crypto trading revenue plunged (reports cite declines as steep as ~47%), removing a major revenue driver. Negative Sentiment: Rising expenses and flagged investments: Management warned of higher costs tied to new initiatives (reports call out an ~18% jump in expenses and a flagged ~$100M investment related to onboarding new “Trump” accounts), which weighed on near‑term profitability expectations. Expenses and investment article

Rising expenses and flagged investments: Management warned of higher costs tied to new initiatives (reports call out an ~18% jump in expenses and a flagged ~$100M investment related to onboarding new “Trump” accounts), which weighed on near‑term profitability expectations. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction & macro backdrop: Shares sold off sharply on the earnings miss amid a broader pullback in financial stocks and Fed‑related market uncertainty, driving elevated volume and downside pressure. Market reaction article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 13.2%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $71.20 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.24 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $489,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 12,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,021,390.32. The trade was a 32.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $4,946,205.18. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,447 shares of company stock worth $40,159,378. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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