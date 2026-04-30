Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,095 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 56,887 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.05% of General Motors worth $40,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.12. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here