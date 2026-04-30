Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 190.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 319,598 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.20% of Trimble worth $38,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trimble alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,570,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,395,181,000 after buying an additional 304,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,951,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $894,183,000 after buying an additional 43,285 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Trimble by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,217,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $330,460,000 after buying an additional 675,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Trimble by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $339,417,000 after buying an additional 67,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Trimble by 12,120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,743,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $224,028,000 after buying an additional 2,721,305 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Down 0.5%

Trimble stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.18 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $949.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Trimble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,725 shares of company stock worth $2,151,167. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trimble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trimble wasn't on the list.

While Trimble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here