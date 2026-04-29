Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Invests $97.60 Million in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,494,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,600,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of TotalEnergies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 476,369 shares of the company's stock worth $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 384,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 246,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Italy bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,957,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

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TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $93.49. The company's 50 day moving average price is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.13.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $45.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital cut shares of TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

Further Reading

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