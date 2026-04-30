Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Makes New $31.69 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 471,847 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $31,694,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.09% of Fiserv as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Fiserv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Tigress Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $191.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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