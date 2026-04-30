Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Makes New Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 577,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,328,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.23% of Nebius Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nebius Group by 34,371.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,309,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,756,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the company's stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $3,460,225.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at $90,067,617.97. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 7,143 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,179,760. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 129,740 shares of company stock worth $14,672,401 in the last ninety days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.75.

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Nebius Group Stock Up 4.2%

NBIS opened at $141.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.71 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.02. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $168.71.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

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