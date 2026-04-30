Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 12,459 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,261 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $45,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,794 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $4,534,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,859 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 491,134 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $83,620,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 8,311 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.69, for a total value of $1,892,331.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,618,080.98. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $251.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.19 and a 200 day moving average of $195.87. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $258.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $30.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.91%.The firm's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $212.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $235.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Key Headlines Impacting Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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